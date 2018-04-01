ABDUBA DIDA tears RAILA ODINGA into pieces after joining UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee - You are all thieves now

Sunday April 1, 2018

- Alliance for Real Change (ARK) Presidential candidate, Abduba Dida, has scoffed at NASA leader, Raila Odinga, for joining Jubilee Party after the historic handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta four weeks ago.





In a post to Kenyans, Dida wondered why Raila agreed to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta whereas he has painted him as the real devil in the first place.





He wondered what Uhuru might have done to Raila to change his mind after being his fierce critic.





Dida called on..



