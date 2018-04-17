ABABU NAMWAMBA now rolling in choppers, He was in Budalangi to show his might (Watch VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - Former Budalangi MP and Foreign Affairs CAS, Ababu Namwamba, is now rolling in choppers and he was recently in Budalangi to show his might.

Ababu was in Budalangi with officials from Kenya Rurals Roads Authority (KERRA) for the official opening of the Sigiri Bridge.


Watch him speak to the residents from a chopper.

