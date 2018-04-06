6 Jobs in Kilimall, Nairobi, Kenya

Photographer



Department/Function:Operations

Reports to:Business Director

Location:Mombasa Road

Athi River Athi55 Management

High level Position Summary (Describe the basic purpose of the role; key areas of responsibility)

Writer will communicate with leadership, clients, and potential interview sources. Must follow company editorial style guide. Excellent writing, spelling, and understanding of grammar are essential to the role.

Key Responsibilities

Based on the needs of the project, the photographer will take pictures of people, settings, events and objects. They will use their artistic and technical skills to create images the clients will love. The photographer will design settings, using props and backgrounds to create compositions based on the client’s request. In addition to taking high-quality images, the photographer will also maintain all camera equipment, including lights, lenses and tripods. After pictures are complete, the photographer will resize, edit, airbrush and otherwise enhance images using Photoshop or other photo editing software. They will then work with the client to determine the best package and presentation of their photos.

Photographer responsibilities

· Select and assemble proper equipment, and choose settings and props based on client’s wishes and theme of the photo shoot.

· Properly light subjects using artificial or natural lighting and using flashes and reflectors where necessary.

· Determine desired images and compositions and choose equipment, props, settings and lighting to achieve desired results.

· Retouch, resize and enhance images as needed using Photoshop or other photography software.

Qualifications And Skills

· Ability to use different types of photographic equipment and photography software.

· Understanding of artificial and natural lighting and how it affects different settings, shapes and skin tones.

· Good communication and people skills, with the ability to discuss complex artistic concepts in easy-to-understand terms.

· A keen eye for detail and a well-developed artistic and creative aesthetic

· Note: Your annual objectives and/or any other tasks assigned by your supervisor from time to time shall become an integral part of your deliverables.

Special Requirements:

· Graphic and design skills are a must

· Photography Proficiency is key to this role

· Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

· Self-motivated and self-directed

Note: All job descriptions are subject to management review and may be modified based on business requirements. In case of any variation between this description and the actual duties performed, management has the right to make appropriate decision.

Knowledge, Experience, and Skills Required

· Ability to work independently or as an active member of a team

· Good interpersonal skills and communication with all levels of management

· Able to work in a fast-paced environment

· Strict adherence to company policies and style

· Extensive knowledge of the company, brand, and product preferred

· Ideal candidate will have a positive attitude and be a problem-solver

Qualifications :

· Diploma; Bachelor’s degree in Photography, Graphics & Design, or related field preferred

· Specialization in design and photo shooting for online selling or e-commerce platform is an added advantage

· One to two years’ experience

Behavioral Competencies :

· Very strong personality and organizational skills.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· A good team player.

· A good leader with people management and time management skills.

· High level of commitment to duty, and discipline.

· Demonstrable ability to put customer interests first.

· Strong focus on impact.

· Unquestionable level of integrity.

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, Please send your cover letter and curriculum vitae to recruitment@kilimall.co m with subject title: Photographer on or before 15 th April, 2018





Merchant Acquisition Agent

Department/Function: Supply

Reports to:Business Director

Location: Mombasa Road

Warehouse @ Athi River Athi55 Management

High level Position Summary (Describe the basic purpose of the role; key areas of responsibility)

The Merchant Acquisition Agent is responsible for executing the rollout and maintenance of specialized support for Merchants that complement Kilimall’s Merchant Marketplace. This role involves sourcing new merchants, providing stellar product service levels to Kilimall merchants, and ensuring a robust catalog of appealing Kilimall Marketplace products through varied merchant acquisition.

Responsibilities and Duties:

· General project management of Merchant Acquisition Support tasks and Kilimall Marketplace Systems activities required to assemble, train and deploy the Marketplace with a targeted number of Merchants/Products.

· Category Strategy and Ownership:

· Work on category planning and business strategy; drive best-in-class customer experience, maximize units sold and avg. price per unit sold through timely analysis and action.

· Technical project management: Automate and scale the category level growth via new selection, product listing quality and in stock.

· Define opportunities to enhance our merchant experience and improve site merchandising, customer, and site experience.

· Merchant Management:

· Manage the Merchant Onboarding process, including creation of, enhancements to and tracking of process to identify and sign new seller partnerships.

· Ability to manage immediate response to “fire drills” necessitated by Merchants or internal teams.

· Respond to escalated merchant product phone calls and emails.

· Technical Project Management:

· Marketplace Merchant Support & Communications:

· Triage escalated product related emails to appropriate development resources as needed.

· Communicate with merchants on behalf of Kilimall regarding existing bugs and expected resolution times for fixes

· Develop and disseminate usable training materials regarding Kilimall Marketplace for use by all frontline staff (Merchant Support Process and Guidelines).

· Work with development and business development teams to enact best practice policies for use of Kilimall Marketplace.

· Provide on-call support for any issue outside of normal business hours as needed by frontline “Tier 1” contact points.

· Merchant Analysis:

· Consolidating a weekly report on reasons for ticket escalations, patterns with any type of system or process failure affecting Merchants, and number of inquiries during on/off/peak hours.

Special Requirements:

The ideal candidate will be a self-starter with a passion for independent, creative problem-solving, have proven data analysis skills, show strong ownership/commitment, have proven leadership experience in managing projects, and bring relevant insights in technology. They will be comfortable getting hands dirty to deliver a set of business and customer experience improvement results and bring innovative ideas to the table every day, in order to find better ways of accomplishing our Marketplace objectives.

The successful Kilimall Merchant Acquisition Agent must have:

· Experience supporting Merchants within a Storefront/Marketplace

· Prior experience sourcing Merchants into new online storefront/marketplaces.

· Extreme technical interest and capability

· Exceptional attention to detail, independent worker, extreme comfort in potentially stressful, ambiguous, fast changing environments

· Experience in consumer or small business-facing support

· Empathetic business tone with merchants using our

· Desire to see all issues to complete resolution and ownership of projects passed to you from management.

· Strong demonstrated problem solving and documentation skills; extremely clear and concise written and Verbal communication skills

Qualifications :

· A higher diploma or a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university in Sales and Marketing or any other relevant course:

· 1-2 years working experience in a similar position preferably in an e-Commerce company.

Behavioral Competencies :

· Very strong personality and organizational skills.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· A good team player.

· A good leader with people management and time management skills.

· High level of commitment to duty, and discipline.

· Demonstrable ability to put customer interests first.

· Strong focus on impact.

· Unquestionable level of integrity.

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, Please send your cover letter and curriculum vitae to recruitment@kilimall.com with subject title: Merchant Acquisition Agent on or before 15 th April, 2018





House Help Nanny

Department/Function:ADMINISTRATION

Reports to:Admin. Manager

Location: Mombasa Road

Date of Advertisement: 09 April, 2018

Application Deadline: 19th April, 2018

Station : Delta Plains

GROSS PAY PER MONTH: KSHS.15,000.00

Key Responsibilities and Principal Accountabilities:

· Prepares and cook Chinese and other Oriental dishes and foods.

· Plans menu with the help of Admin Manager.

· Ensures quality of food and determine size of food proportions.

· Ensures that all food is creatively and attractively presented at all times.

· Work with minimal supervision.

· Inspects kitchens and food service areas and keep them clean.

· Orders supplies and equipment.

· Maintains inventory and records of food, supplies and equipment.

· Clean the house and expatriates outfits.

· Prepare food and serve it on thime

· Additional duties and responsibilities related to the job may be assigned as required.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

· Cooking skills

· Knowledge about Chinese food cooking is preferred.

· Undergone basic food preparation and hygiene.

· One (1) years’ experience in Chinese food production is an added advantage.

· Ability to communicate in English.

Behavioral Competencies :

· Very strong personality and organizational skills

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· High level of commitment to duty, and discipline.

· Demonstrable ability to put customer interests first.

· Strong focus on impact

· Unquestionable level of integrity.

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements above, Please send your cover letter and curriculum vitae to recruitment@kilimall.com with subject title: House Help Nanny on or before 19 th April, 2018





Sales Agent

Department/Function:B2B

Reports to:Operations Manager

Location: Mombasa Road

Warehouse @ Athi River Athi55 Management

High level Position Summary (Describe the basic purpose of the role; key areas of responsibility)

Serves customers by selling products; meeting customer needs.

Responsibilities and Duties:

· Services existing accounts, obtains orders, and establishes new accounts by planning and organizing daily work schedule to call on existing or potential sales outlets and other trade factors.

· Adjusts content of sales presentations by studying the type of sales outlet or trade factor.

· Focuses sales efforts by studying existing and potential volume of dealers.

· Submits orders by referring to price lists and product literature.

· Keeps management informed by submitting activity and results reports, such as daily call reports, weekly work plans, and monthly and annual territory analyses.

· Monitors competition by gathering current marketplace information on pricing, products, new products, delivery schedules, merchandising techniques, etc.

· Recommends changes in products, service, and policy by evaluating results and competitive developments.

· Resolves customer complaints by investigating problems; developing solutions; preparing reports; making recommendations to management.

· Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

· Provides historical records by maintaining records on area and customer sales.

· Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Sales Representative Skills and Qualifications:

Customer Service, Meeting Sales Goals, Closing Skills, Territory Management, Prospecting Skills, Negotiation, Self-Confidence, Product Knowledge, Presentation Skills, Client Relationships, Motivation for Sales.

Special Requirements:

· B2B Channels Development

· Be familiar with retail channels of 3C and fashion products

Note: All job descriptions are subject to management review and may be modified based on business requirements. In case of any variation between this description and the actual duties performed, management has the right to make appropriate decision.

Knowledge, Experience, and Skills Required ( List the requisite educational degree, certification or professional accreditation; years and field of experience; and technical and behavioral competencies related to the job)

Qualifications :

· A higher diploma or a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university in Sales and Marketing or any other relevant course

· 1-2 years working experience in a similar position preferably in an e-Commerce company.

Behavioral Competencies :

· Very strong personality and organizational skills.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· A good team player.

· A good leader with people management and time management skills.

· High level of commitment to duty, and discipline.

· Demonstrable ability to put customer interests first.

· Strong focus on impact.

· Unquestionable level of integrity.

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, Please send your cover letter and curriculum vitae to recruitment@kilimall.com with subject title: Sales Agent on or before 15 th April, 2018





Customer Service Agent

Department/Function:Customer Service

Reports to:Customer Service Supervisor

Location:Mombasa Road

Athi River Athi55 Management

High level Position Summary (Describe the basic purpose of the role; key areas of responsibility)

Interact with customers to provide and process information in response to inquiries, concerns and requests about products and services.

Key Responsibilities

· Deal directly with customers either by telephone, electronically or face to face

· Respond promptly to customer inquiries

· Handle and resolve customer complaints

· Obtain and evaluate all relevant information to handle product and service inquiries

· Provide pricing and delivery information

· Perform customer verifications

· Set up new customer accounts

· Process orders, forms, applications and requests

· Organize workflow to meet customer timeframes

· Direct requests and unresolved issues to the designated resource

· Manage customers’ accounts

· Keep records of customer interactions and transactions

· Record details of inquiries, comments and complaints

· Record details of actions taken

· Prepare and distribute customer activity reports

· Maintain customer databases

· Manage administration

· Communicate and coordinate with internal departments

· Follow up on customer interactions

· Provide feedback on the efficiency of the customer service process

Note: Your annual objectives and/or any other tasks assigned by your supervisor from time to time shall become an integral part of your deliverables.

Special Requirements:

· Interpersonal skills

· Communication skills – verbal and written

· Listening skills

· Problem analysis and problem-solving

· Attention to detail and accuracy

· Data collection and ordering

· Customer service orientation

· Adaptability

· Initiative

· Stress tolerance

· Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

· Self-motivated and self-directed

Note: All job descriptions are subject to management review and may be modified based on business requirements. In case of any variation between this description and the actual duties performed, management has the right to make appropriate decision.

Knowledge, Experience, and Skills Required

· knowledge of customer service principles and practices

· knowledge of relevant computer applications

· ability to type

· knowledge of administrative procedures

· numeric, oral and written language applications

· product knowledge

Qualifications :

· Diploma, general education degree or equivalent

· One years’ experience

Behavioral Competencies :

· Very strong personality and organizational skills.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· A good team player.

· A good leader with people management and time management skills.

· High level of commitment to duty, and discipline.

· Demonstrable ability to put customer interests first.

· Strong focus on impact.

· Unquestionable level of integrity.

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, Please send your cover letter and curriculum vitae to recruitment@kilimall.com with subject title: Customer Service Agent on or before 15 th April, 2018









Finance Assistant

Department/Function:Finance

Reports to:Finance Manager

Location: Mombasa Road

Warehouse @ Athi River Athi55 Management

High level Position Summary (Describe the basic purpose of the role; key areas of responsibility)

A financial assistant plays a crucial role in handling the day to day activities of the accounting and finance department. The role comprises a wide range of accounting duties and functions that need to be executed in an effective manner to support the smooth operation of the finance department. This job is mostly supportive in nature and it is responsible for carrying out the accounting duties accurately by applying various accounting principles.

Key Responsibilities

To process and oversee the work of financial transactions, accounts payable, accounts receivables, vouchers, etc., by thoroughly checking and correcting the accounting and other relevant financial records

· To provide support in preparing the financial reports in the accounting and finance system as per the instructions received from the seniors

· To maintain, update, and retrieve the financial information from the financial database and system

· To assist in the preparation of receipts and vouchers and their relevant formats, so that the financial details can be entered correctly in the accounting system

· To apply the basic accounting principles, knowledge, and techniques to analyse the variances, assist in production of journals, and perform routine accounting activities

· To perform accounting computations and calculations accurately, and try to identify if there are discrepancies, and if there are any errors, try to resolve them

Essential Skills and Abilities

The ideal candidate should have good administrative and clerical skills, and should be able to follow instructions as given. He/she should be a good team player and should be able to work on deadline driven situations. Superior proficiency in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is essential as the candidate will need to handle huge data related to finance. The ideal candidate should be able to prioritize and organize your work to ensure that it is completely within the given time limit and have in depth knowledge of book keeping and accounting procedures along with high degree of concentration and an ability to identify accounting discrepancies.

Note: Your annual objectives and/or any other tasks assigned by your supervisor from time to time shall become an integral part of your deliverables.

Special Requirements: (Unique working conditions and circumstances, if applicable. For example, more than 30% travel required or working hours are in the evening)

There is a possibility for this staff to take night shift in future

Note: All job descriptions are subject to management review and may be modified based on business requirements. In case of any variation between this description and the actual duties performed, management has the right to make appropriate decision.

Knowledge, Experience, and Skills Required ( List the requisite educational degree, certification or professional accreditation; years and field of experience; and technical and behavioral competencies related to the job)

Qualifications :

· A higher diploma or a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university supported by knowledge in book keeping, accounting, or finance would be sufficient to be eligible for this post. You should have good math and computation skills to be able to make the calculations with good speed and accuracy.

· 1-2 years working experience in a similar position preferably in an e-Commerce company.

Behavioral Competencies :

· Very strong personality and organizational skills.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· A good team player.

· A good leader with people management and time management skills.

· High level of commitment to duty, and discipline.

· Demonstrable ability to put customer interests first.

· Strong focus on impact.

· Unquestionable level of integrity.

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, Please send your cover letter and curriculum vitae to recruitment@kilimall.com with subject title: Finance Assistant on or before 12 th April, 2018









Content Editor

Department/Function:Operations

Reports to:Business Director

Location:Mombasa Road

Athi River Athi55 Management

High level Position Summary (Describe the basic purpose of the role; key areas of responsibility)

Writer will communicate with leadership, clients, and potential interview sources. Must follow company editorial style guide. Excellent writing, spelling, and understanding of grammar are essential to the role.

Key Responsibilities

· Creating concise, eye-catching, and innovative headlines and body copy

· Researching and organizing facts and sources

· Interviewing sources

· Consistently brainstorming and collaborating with team for new ideas and strategies

· Building a following for brand on social media with creative work

· Researching markets and industries to compare and create content that is innovative and original

· Collaborating with campaign managers, creative team, and designers

· Writing a wide variety of topics for multiple platforms (website, blogs, articles, social updates, banners, case studies, guides, white papers, etc.)

Note: Your annual objectives and/or any other tasks assigned by your supervisor from time to time shall become an integral part of your deliverables.

Special Requirements:

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Excellent grasp of English language

· Creative and innovative thinker and planner

· Confident in producing work across multiple platforms

· Able to align multiple brand strategies and ideas

· Assists team members when needed to accomplish team goals

· Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

· Self-motivated and self-directed

Note: All job descriptions are subject to management review and may be modified based on business requirements. In case of any variation between this description and the actual duties performed, management has the right to make appropriate decision.

Knowledge, Experience, and Skills Required

· Ability to work independently or as an active member of a team

· Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) and Google Docs

· Good interpersonal skills and communication with all levels of management

· Able to work in a fast-paced environment

· Strict adherence to company policies and style

· Extensive knowledge of the company, brand, and product preferred

· Ideal candidate will have a positive attitude and be a problem-solver

· Familiarity with keyword placement and SEO

Qualifications :

· Diploma; Bachelor’s degree in creative writing, journalism, English, or related field preferred

· Specialization in writing for a large agency, corporation or an ecommerce platform

· One to two years’ experience writing for a large agency, corporation or an ecommerce platform

Behavioral Competencies :

· Very strong personality and organizational skills.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· A good team player.

· A good leader with people management and time management skills.

· High level of commitment to duty, and discipline.

· Demonstrable ability to put customer interests first.

· Strong focus on impact.

· Unquestionable level of integrity.

How to Apply