6 dead, scores injured in horrific accident along Mombasa - Nairobi Highway (See PHOTOs)00:00
...rushed to Mariakani sub-county hospital but another woman and a child succumbed to their injuries,”
“In total, we have six fatalities, three women and three children aged between two and six years."
"All the bodies have been taken to Coast General Hospital," said Mr Osando.
"All the bodies have been taken to Coast General Hospital," said Mr Osando.
The wreckages of the two vehicles were towed to Mariakani Police Station.
See photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Page 1 2
Page 1 2