6 dead, scores injured in horrific accident along Mombasa - Nairobi Highway (See PHOTOs)

Saturday, April 07, 2018 - Six people have died after a matatu they were travelling in, collided head-on with a lorry, near Mariakani on the busy Mombasa–Nairobi Highway.

A mother and her two children are among the six who died on the spot.

The accident happened when the driver of the lorry attempted to overtake another vehicle along the busy road and rammed into the matatu, according to Kaloleni OCPD, Kennedy Osando.


The driver of the lorry which was headed to Mombasa from Nairobi escaped unscathed and is on the run.
  
He added: 

 “Because of that impact, three passengers died on the spot, two children and a woman."

 "The other injured passengers were...

