3 Office Administrative Assistants Jobs in Kenya

Office Administrative Assistant



KCPSB/OAAI/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group `J’

Duties and Responsibilities

· Coordinating of support staff in the department for effective work performance;

· Maintaining high standards of cleanliness, service and orderly working environment in the office;

· Maintain privacy and confidentiality when dealing with confidential documents and information;

· Answer and manage incoming calls to facilitate service delivery, implement policies, plans and programs within the sub-county;

· Receive and interact with visitors and staff to facilitate service delivery;

· Screening and prioritizing incoming and outgoing mails, reports and other documents;

· Prepare and edit correspondence, office communication and other documents.

· Organize and maintain diaries, make required appointments, schedules and travel arrangements;

· Filing and maintenance of office correspondence and other documents;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds either – Business Education Single Sc Group Certificates from the Kenya National Examination Council in the following subjects:

· Typewriting III (minimum 50 WPM)/Computerised Document Processing III;

· Business English III/Communications II;

· Commerce III;

· Office Practice II;

· Secretarial Duties II;

· Office Management III/Office Administration & Management III.

· or a Diploma in Secretarial Studies or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Possess a Certificate in Computer Applications;

· Excellent communication skills;

· Has satisfactorily served in a comparable position with similar responsibilities for a period not less than three (3) years;

· Strong organizational skills and attention to details and ability to handle highly confidential and sensitive information in a professional manner;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed Curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport and clearance certificates. Indicate the position and reference applied for on the envelope and address to:

THE SECRETARY

KAJIADO COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O. BOX 664 — 01100

KAJIADO.

NOTES:

Properly referenced applications may also be hand-delivered at the offices of the County Public Service Board Offices at ACK Tenebo House, Kajiado Town;

ALL Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution:

1. Criminal Investigations Department (CID);

2. Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

3. Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

4. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);

5. Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Any form of canvassing shall lead to immediate disqualification; Kajiado County is an equal opportunity employer; women, youth and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted;