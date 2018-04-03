3 Call Center Jobs in Kenya (Salary 200-300K)

Senior Call Center Manager



Industry: BPO Outsourcing

Location: Nairobi

Our client is East and Central Africa’s largest outsourcing contact center. As pioneers in the BPO industry in the region, they have a workforce of 750 employees, 600 who work as call centre agents. As a contact center, they facilitate and manage client companies contacts and customer interaction through a variety of mediums – telephone, fax, email, online chat. Moreover, the company serves the global market across 13 countries in 3 continents.

Objectives

As the Call center manager, you will be responsible for the daily running and management of the Centre through the effective use of resources. You’ll have responsibility for meeting and setting strategies, customer experience targets as well as planning areas of improvement or development. You will coordinate and motivate Call Centre staff and may manage staff recruitment

Responsibilities

· Planning and implementing call center strategies and operations; improving systems and processes; managing staff.

· Organizing staffing, including shift patterns and the number of staff required to meet demand

· Develop objectives for the call center’s day-to-day activities and managing the daily running of the call Centers including effective resource planning and implementing call Centre strategies and operations

· Developing customer journeys and shaping of customer touch points to drive customer conversion rates across all stages of engagement.

· Plan and provide leadership to the implementation of integrated customer engagement and communication initiatives to improve and enhance the perceptions and experiences of customers.

· Drive the development of a customer service culture across the organization, supported by effective policy and process frameworks and responsive

· Customer insight and analysis, and reporting and measurement against KPIs: driving end to end customer feedback management strategies, Customer satisfaction index as well as complaints Management.

· Accomplishing call center human resource objectives by recruiting, selecting, orienting, assigning, coaching, counseling, and disciplining employees; administering scheduling systems.

· Communicating job expectations; planning, monitoring, appraising, and reviewing job contributions.

· Prepares call center performance reports by collecting, analyzing, and data and trends.

· Advise the Senior Executives on customer satisfaction measures, customer experience strategies, programs, initiatives and emerging issues to enable customer-centric strategic decision processes and major or critical issues response

· Setting and meeting performance targets for speed, efficiency, sales and quality.

· Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of industry developments and involvement in networks.

· Assume responsibility of budgeting and tracking expenses.

Requirements

· Holder of a business related degree

· Minimum 7 years’ management experience and between 30 – 40 years

· Proven experience as call center manager, at least 5 years Call center experience is required.

· Candidates working within the Telecommunications, Financial, Banking industries are encouraged to apply.

· Expatriates with African working background: Egypt, India, Philippines are encouraged to apply

· Can work under pressure in a fast-paced environments.

· The candidate should be determined, perseverance, creativity, self-driven, strategic in thinking and a good planner. Knowledgeable in performance evaluation and customer service metrics.

· Solid understanding of reporting and budgeting procedures

· Proficient in MS Office and call center equipment/software programs

· Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills

· Excellent organizational and leadership skills with a problem-solving ability

· IT skills including familiarity of CRM solutions service principles and practices

· Experience in basic financial analysis (cost-effectiveness, cost-benefit etc.)

· Certified Call Center Manager (e.g. CCCM) or equivalent qualification is a plus

