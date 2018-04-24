24 NGO Jobs in Kenya – KEMRI

The KEMRI / University of Washington Study

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in collaboration with the University of Washington (UW) is conducting research studies at multiple sites in Kenya.

The KEMRI/UW/MOH/CDC Option B+ study project seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons to fill the following positions:

Regional Coordinators

(3 Positions)

Should be available to start by 2nd May 2018

The Regional Coordinators will report to the Study Coordinator.

They shall be responsible for the coordination of all project activities within their regions to ensure smooth implementation of the study.

She/he will manage project activities on a day-to day basis, including preparation of communications with and preparation of the Health Facilities for the field staff, coordinate field work activities including making orders, reception and distribution of supplies to the study teams in their regions, and oversee the collection of study data whilst ensuring that these research processes adhere to regulatory requirements.

Responsibilities and Duties:

· Will act as point person for the Study in their regions

· Oversee study implementation in their regions including coordinating supplies, movement of the field teams in their regions, and supervision of the other staff

· Scheduling and managing all staff members at various study sites in their regions

· Maintain strong relationship with study clinical sites and stakeholders involved in the study in their regions

· Prepare reports related to the study at Study Coordinator or Investigators request

· Ensure smooth and efficient study enrollment

· Make weekly reports on the administration of the study

· Perform other duties that may be given by the Study Coordinator or Investigators

· Ensure compliance with local, state and federal regulations in the conduct of the study

Requirements for the Position:

· Degree/Diploma in nursing; MUST be registered with the Nursing Council of Kenya

· Previous research experience

· Knowledge of the current PMTCT guidelines

Desirable Qualities

· Excellent interpersonal, teamwork, and communication skills.

· Knowledge of basic computer applications.

· Strong organizational skills and financial accountability.

· Commitment to integrity and high quality performance.

· Strong professional references from previous supervisors.

Terms of Employment: Four months non-renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service.

Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on educational levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency. The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI salary scales.

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please CLICK HERE to complete our online application form and then send an application letter with your current CV that contains details of your qualifications, experience and the full time telephone number and names and addresses of 3 professional referees to Email address: kemriuwjobs@gmail.com to reach us by 25th April 2018 at 5.00 p.m.









Study Nurses

21 Positions

Should be available to start on 7th May 2018

The Study Nurse shall report to the Regional Coordinator.

S/he shall be expected to work under minimum supervision and provide guidance to investigators on study implementation.

Key Responsibilities and Duties:

The responsibilities of the Study Nurse will include, but not limited to the following:

· Act as the point person in the field.

· Coordinate entry into the facility and logistics surrounding data collections and survey administration.

· Data collection from source documents and administration of study questionnaires according to the SOP.

· Laboratory sample collection – DBS and phlebotomy

· Taking of routine anthropometric measurements and as required by the study SOP.

· Ensure all data is of good quality and perform quality checks before submission.

· Ensure the smooth and efficient day-to-day operation of research and data collection activities.

· Maintain proper communication between health facility and Study Coordinator’s office.

· Maintain adequate supplies at the study sites for example study forms.

· Maintain inventory of supplies.

· Submit daily summary of study progress to the Study Coordinator/data manager and suggestions on any improvements to the study procedures as appropriate.

· Ensure strict compliance with ethical requirements for conduct of research.

· Perform other duties that may be given by the Study Coordinator.

Requirements for the Position:

· Minimum Diploma in Nursing (KRCN/KRN); Must be registered with the Nursing Council of Kenya

· Previous research experience

· Knowledge and experience in phlebotomy and DBS collection an added advantage

· Knowledge of MOH records management an added advantage

Desirable Qualities

· Excellent interpersonal, teamwork, and communication skills.

· Knowledge of basic computer applications.

· Strong organizational skills and financial accountability.

· Commitment to integrity and high quality performance.

· Strong professional references from previous supervisors.

Terms of Employment: Three months non-renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service.

Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on educational levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency. The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI salary scales.

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please CLICK HERE to complete our online application form and then send an application letter with your current CV that contains details of your qualifications, experience and the full time telephone number and names and addresses of 3 professional referees to Email address: kemriuwjobs@gmail.com to reach us by 25th April 2018 at 5.00 p.m.