SHOCK as 17 die as Bus headed to Nairobi from Kendu Bay plunges into Siapei River in Narok - PHOTOs

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 -

A bus headed to Nairobi from Kendu Bay has plunged into Siapei River along the Narok-Maai Mahiu road this Tuesday afternoon.





At least 17 people have been confirmed dead.





The driver of the bus belonging to Daima Connection Sacco, lost control while trying to avoid an oncoming truck.





Rescue operations are ongoing with many feared to be trapped in the bus.



