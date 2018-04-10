10 PHOTOs of Black Barbie, the new S3XY actress in K24’s Nairobi Diaries that is the talk of the town.

Tuesday, April 03, 2018 - She goes by the name Black Barbie, the new melanin rich Nairobi Diaries actress that is the talk of the town.





The pint sized lass has caught the attention of many with her exotic beauty and natural confidence.





She’s a breath of fresh air in the Kenyan entertainment scene populated by fake bleaching-wannabe-socialites.





Check out her photos in the next page



