You are free to grab my parliamentary position - WAMALWA tells greedy RAILA after an attempted coup by ODHIAMBO

Monday March 26, 2018

- Kiminini MP, Chris Wamalwa, has accused National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, of being behind the ouster of Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, as Senate Minority Leader.





Last week, Wetangula was removed as Minority Leader and his position taken by Siaya Senator, James Orengo.





Addressing journalists outside Parliament on Monday , the Kiminini law maker accused Raila of dishonesty adding that he…



