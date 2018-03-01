You are eating fruits of the handshake as my brother is suffering - MIGUNA’s brother accuses RAILA of betrayal (VIDEO)

The family of beleaguered self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has accused NASA leader, Raila Odinga, of betraying their son.





According to Ondiek Miguna, who is the vocal lawyer’s elder brother, Miguna played a major role in the swearing in of Raila as the People’s President and now Raila has abandoned him after the handshake with President Uhuru.





Miguna is currently languishing in Dubai after the Government deported him for the second time on Wednesday night.





Watch the video below.



