Will I ever trust UHURU again - RAILA insinuates after UHURU ignored his phone calls over MIGUNA MIGUNA’s debacle

Wednesday March 28, 2018

- NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has raised serious questions regarding President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Government’s commitment to the truce following their handshake almost three weeks ago.





This follows the standoff between self-proclaimed General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, and the State at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where Miguna is still being held despite NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s frantic efforts to secure his release.





Raila even called Uhuru severally to order for the release of Miguna but the President ignored him and left him stranded at the airport.





And...



