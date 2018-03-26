Why RAILA attended a service with the mysterious MUHOHO (Uncle to UHURU)! Results of MAMA NGINA’s deal (PHOTOs)

Monday March 26, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, was spotted on Sunday attending a church service with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mysterious and powerful uncle, George Muhoho.





The two were spotted at CITAM Church in Rongai where Raila Odinga was seen chatting with one of the most powerful men who is behind the scenes in Uhuru’s Presidency.





Muhoho is Mama Ngina’s brother and is said to be the one who played a pivotal role in reconciling Uhuru and Raila Odinga three weeks ago.





Raila and Muhoho’s meeting comes amidst a heated debate in NASA where principals led by Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, have accused Raila Odinga of betraying them when he pledged to work with President Kenyatta.





