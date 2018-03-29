Why MIGUNA’s lawyers wanted MATIANGI and BOINETT jailed even after they drugged him and took him to Dubai

Thursday March 29, 2018

- Lawyers representing deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, wanted the High Court to jail Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, and Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, for 3 years for ignoring court orders.





Matiangi and Boinnet and former Immigration Director, Gordon Kihalangwa, rattled many in the country by repeatedly defying court orders that sort the release and presentation of Miguna in court.





Miguna’s lawyers led by senior counsel, James Orengo, said the three should each be subjected to custodial sentences of at most six months for each court order they…



