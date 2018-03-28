What is happening here? The LADY screaming was protecting her abusing boyfriend – MADNESS (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - This video of a poor guy getting a beating in public while hiding behind his girlfriend is going viral on social media.





Before you feel sorry for him, here is the background story.





The guy had been abusing the lady and when her brother came to know about it, he decided to teach the idiot a lesson.





However, she couldn’t stand and watch and tried to protect him from his enraged brother.





Interestingly, people just watched the drama from a distance-talk about minding own business.





Watch the video below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST