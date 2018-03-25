WETANGULA declares total war on RAILA ODINGA - That old man will know that LUHYAs are not his tools to joke with!

Sunday March 25, 2018

Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has declared an Armageddon against NASA leader, Raila Odinga, for being the mastermind of his ouster as Senate Minority Leader.





Last week, 18 ODM senators working under instructions from Raila Odinga ousted Wetangula as the Minority leader and replaced him with Siaya Senator, James Orengo.





Speaking on Saturday in Chwele, Wetangula said he will teach the…



