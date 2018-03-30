Western Kenya leaders dump RAILA ODINGA as they meet RUTO in readiness for 2022 – All of them vowed to support him

Friday March 30, 2018

- Deputy President William Ruto played host to Western Kenya leaders yesterday who pledged their support for his 2022 Presidential bid.





The leaders from Kakamega, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia Counties allegedly dumped NASA leader, Raila Odinga, over what he did to Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, and sought refuge in Jubilee.





They held talks to discuss matters of development and explore ways of addressing challenges facing residents in...



