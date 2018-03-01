Wengi ni Malaya- Kisii guy living in the US attacks Kenyan LADIES working in America as nurses (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 07:11
Thursday, 29 March 2018 - A Kisii guy claims that most ladies who work in the US as nurses are pr@st!tut3s.
He narrated how their husbands struggle to bring them to America from Kenya and once they arrive there and get a job as nurses, they start being arrogant and dishing out their flesh.
‘Wengi ni malaya’ He says.
Watch video.,
