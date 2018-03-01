Wengi ni Malaya- Kisii guy living in the US attacks Kenyan LADIES working in America as nurses (VIDEO)

, , , , 07:11

Thursday, 29 March 2018 - A Kisii guy claims that most ladies who work in the US as nurses are pr@st!tut3s.

He narrated how their husbands struggle to bring them to America from Kenya and once they arrive there and get a job as nurses, they start being arrogant and dishing out their flesh.

‘Wengi ni malaya’ He says.


Watch video.,

The LINK>>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno