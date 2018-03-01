We only tune to CNN - Manager of a high end Nairobi hotel shocks Ex-KTN’s JOY DOREEN BIRA when she requested for local channel to watch news.

I rarely post these things but here goes # LongpostAlert





I walk into One of the News Cafe branches in Nairobi, place an order, “breakfast special of the day” and a hot chocolate. As I wait to get served, I make a request to one the staff if it’s possible to switch to a local channel just to get an update on the latest local news updates. At the time we are three customers in the restaurant before a fourth walks in a minute later. My quick observation was one was working on his laptop and the other on his phone. CNN is airing a horse riders interview. My request was to change the channel to local from CNN just for a bit . The staff asks what the channel is and tries to change as requested. His manager changes it back to CNN. I request a second time, this time, with a different member of staff





She goes to put in the request and the instructions she’s given to come relay to me by her senior is, “we do not show local channels; it’s a news café policy.” Astonished





i respond, “im sorry? Why’s that?” She says “it’s just the policy.” So the fourth customer who walked in and sat on a table next to me is also now wondering. The first staff I put the request to comes back and says, “maybe you can speak to the manager and see if he can help?”... “sure”, I curiously get back!





The Manager comes to the table and puts it straight;





“It is a house rule not to air local channels,”





What is the reasoning behind this decision? I ask,



“Its just a News Café house policy, sorry about that”





breakfast was served and I began to enjoy it. So we started to have a conversation with fellow customer on how awkward it was that such policies can still be effective in this day and age.

We are even given the option of using their “Free” WiFi incase we want to watch the news online. Thing is I had my data on so the ‘WiFi’ was not what I needed. Mine was a simple request. now I’m wondering...





1. Has it always rained on us this hard that we now have awkward house rules and policies at restaurants and eateries like “no local channels”





2. Should I ever go back to News Café as a customer?





3. Should there be an attack similar to “west gate” (God forbid that it does ever happen again), should we wait to watch it on international channels ?





4. Do staff at these places of work ever have a say in basic things like these? What makes a work place likeable to staff or what draws customers to their favorite hangout or eateries?





5. Who owns News Café Kenyan franchise? Look I understand the…



