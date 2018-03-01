Watch RAILA run like a headless chicken trying to save MIGUNA MIGUNA, he is a nobody (VIDEO).

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

- A video of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, running like a headless chicken while trying to save self proclaimed NRM leader, Miguna Miguna, has emerged.





In the video, Miguna is seen being whisked away by ruthless cops as Raila runs after him.





The Former Prime Minister has been reduced to a nobody.





If he was a somebody, a simple phone call to Uhuru would have stopped this mess.





Watch video of Baba running like a headless chicken as cops whisk Miguna away.



