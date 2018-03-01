Watch DP WILLIAM RUTO donate Sh 5 million to a church in Nairobi in ‘Bahashas’, ‘Wenye Nchi’ (VIDEO)

Friday, March 30, 2018 - Deputy President, William Ruto, donated Sh 5 million to PCEA Evergreen church in Nairobi during a recent fundraiser.

Ruto donated Sh 3 Million in cash and another Sh 2 Million which he had been sent by Uhuru Kenyatta.

The money was in ‘Bahashas’.


You can see the greedy church leaders smiling at the back.

Watch video.

