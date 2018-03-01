Watch DP WILLIAM RUTO donate Sh 5 million to a church in Nairobi in ‘Bahashas’, ‘Wenye Nchi’ (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 14:05
Deputy President, William Ruto, donated Sh 5 million to PCEA Evergreen church in Nairobi during a recent fundraiser.
Ruto donated Sh 3 Million in cash and another Sh 2 Million which he had been sent by Uhuru Kenyatta.
The money was in ‘Bahashas’.
You can see the greedy church leaders smiling at the back.
Watch video.
