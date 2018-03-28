WANJIGI vows to take on Nation Media Group for killing him - They wanted to expose me to a hit squad like JACOB JUMA

Wednesday March 28, 2018

- Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has sued Nation Media Group for publishing his fake death announcement on the 7th of February, 2018.





Wanjigi and his wife, Irene Nzisa, sued the media house seeking compensation in a joint case, for violation of their fundamental rights and freedoms.





According to the suit, Wanjigi and his wife also want the media house stopped from publishing private details about them or those of their children in the future.





He accused NMG of intentions to use his alleged death to...



