Victory for the General at last as UHURU/ RUTO’s admin finally budges - To issue MIGUNA with a new Kenyan passport

Tuesday March 27, 2018 - The embattled National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, can breathe a sigh of relief.





This is after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta initiated a process to issue him with a new Kenyan passport after the drama at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) yesterday.





In a communiqué to Kenyans, the Department of Immigration confirmed that it had dispatched the requisite forms to JKIA for Miguna to fill so that he acquires a new Kenyan passport.





“To enable Miguna regularise his citizenship status, the department of Immigration has this morning dispatched the requisite application forms to JKIA for Miguna to duly fill for processing," said Joseph Munywoki, the acting director of Immigration.





This comes even as the....



