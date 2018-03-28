UHURU’s goons have stolen sh 150,000 from me – MIGUNA MIGUNA claims at JKIA and says he will fight to death

Wednesday March 28, 2018

- Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that security men at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have robbed him of Sh 150,000 he was travelling with when he arrived at the airport on Monday

.





According to his lawyers, Miguna texted them on Tuesday and told him the police had robbed him when he refused to board a Dubai bound flight on Monday night.





“They robbed him Sh 150,000 during the…



