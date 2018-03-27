UHURU’s goons almost beat RAILA at JKIA as he tried to rescue MIGUNA! The handshake was useless, just for cameras

UHURU’s goons almost beat RAILA at JKIA as he tried to rescue MIGUNA! The handshake was useless, just for camerasNews, Politics 06:19
Tuesday March 27, 2018 - Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed how security agents harassed NASA leader, Raila Odinga, on Monday when he went there to secure his release after he was detained by immigration officers.
Miguna had arrived from Canada following a court order, where he had been deported to a month ago by the Kenyan Government for participating on an illegal swearing of Raila Odinga
Miguna told businessman Jimi Wanjigi, Odinga's close confidant, that he, alongside Odinga, James Orengo among others, were…
Page 1 2