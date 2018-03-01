UHURU/ RUTO have threatened Emirates that they will not be allowed to land if they carry MIGUNA back to JKIA

For immediate release





By Dr. Miguna Miguna





Arrivals section, Dubai International Airport





I’m sore. I’m exhausted. I’m feeling ill. But my spirit is strong. My mind is focused like a laser beam. My determination is iron-clad.





Fear isn’t part of my DNA!





The struggle against police brutality, social injustice, electoral fraud, looting of public resources and elite conspiracies must continue.





We must defend the rule of law, constitution and our nascent democracy.





We must tell the despotic duo - Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto, together with their surrogatic minions - that power belongs to the people.





Weapons the despots wield and use against the people demonstrate their cowardice and desperation; not genuine power.





It’s more than 13 hours since I was violently dumped at the Dubai following my assault, drugging and being placed in Emirates Air unconscious.





So far, Air Emirates has refused to return me to Nairobi. It argues that the illegitimate Uhuru Kenyatta government has threatened to...



