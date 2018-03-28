UHURU orders MIKE SONKO to remove the Kenyan flag from his official car at once - This MKAMBA is going home soon!

Wednesday March 28, 2018

- President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly ordered Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, to remove the Kenyan flag from his official car.





Since the day he was elected, Sonko has been moving across the country with the flag which is against the law.





Sources said the President instructed Interior Coordination Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, to tell Sonko to remove the flag.





