Trouble for WAVINYA NDETI as bank auctions her property over loans amounting to millions of shillings, She’s totally BROKE.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - Former Kathiani MP, Wavinya Ndeti, has gone broke and some of her property is being auctioned over bank loans.





According to well placed sources, Wavinya took loans to fund her campaigns during last year’s election where Alfred Mutua floored her.





She took loans from banks, close friends and relatives to finance her campaigns and she is yet to pay after Alfred Mutua humiliated her at the ballot box and sent her to the political dustbin.





The former legislator who is now in the political cold and irrelevant in Kamba politics has fallen out with close friends and relatives after she failed to return the money they had lent her.





She had promised them tenders and...



