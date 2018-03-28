This S3XY LADY was spotted at Kenyan Cup Rugby match - Those hips reduced men to zombies (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 07:26
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - This s3xy lady spotted at a recent rugby match is proof that Kenya is a hot bed of beauty.
From her charming smile to her yummy hips, she became a center of attraction from thirsty men who couldn’t take their roving eye off her.
Maybe KCB should pay her for making their brand so visible.
See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST