This S3XY LADY was caught on camera scratching her NUNU in public - MADNESS! (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 10:37
Thursday, March 29, 2018 - This poor lady had a stubborn itch in her nunu and went ahead to scratch it, not minding what people would say.
It appears she was so engrossed in the book she was reading that she forgot she was in a public place.
Unfortunately, somebody recorded the awkward and embarrassing moment and she’s trending for all the wrong reasons.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST