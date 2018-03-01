This piece by SILAS NYANCHWANI is a must read for all Kenyans, Seriously, Where are we headed to as a Nation.

There are two classes of Kenyans who are presently boiling my blood.



1. Jubilee supporters who will never see anything wrong with their government even when it grossly violates human rights and disobeys the very rule of law they carried bibles and qurans to defend and protect.





The government is so flagrant, so condescending, so dismissive and it is shocking that some young people greeting the shenanigans with glee. Not cool.





2. ODM supporters who don't see anything wrong in what Raila does. Their standard response is 'get out of the comfort of your house'go picket, get teargassed and prove your street credentials.





Let me tell you something





Around July, I was worried sick on where to take my wife and girl. We all feared the worse. I wanted to take them to the countryside. But conditions are not that ideal. I contemplated Uganda. Tanzania. Dubai. Everywhere. When I raised my fears with the missus, she calmly, coldly and curtly told me,





"There is nowhere I am going. I have to vote for Baba. Even if I die, I will die here."





She was not bluffing. She was…



