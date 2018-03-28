This is why JAMES ORENGO is the best lawyer in Kenya and Africa! See what he told Justice ODUNGA in his chambers

Wednesday March 28, 2018

-

Senior Counsel Jame Orengo is indeed one of the best lawyers in Kenya if not Africa.





This is based on the submissions he made before Justice George Odunga on Wednesday while seeking for the release of deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna.





Visibly irked, Hon. Orengo asked the court to take punitive measures against immigration officials who have continued to act in contempt of successive court orders.





Miguna is…



