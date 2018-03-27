This is what UHURU/RUTO’s dogs did to journalists covering MIGUNA’s return at JKIA, this is a Banana Republic (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Media News, News 03:59
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - Journalists who were covering Miguna’s return at JKIA were assaulted by rogue cops sent by the Government to unleash terror.
Citizen TV’s reporter, Steve Letoo, and a cameraman from NTV, were clobbered by GSU officers and their equipments confiscated.
The cops who had orders from above were operating with impunity.
