This is what UHURU/RUTO’s dogs did to journalists covering MIGUNA’s return at JKIA, this is a Banana Republic (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - Journalists who were covering Miguna’s return at JKIA were assaulted by rogue cops sent by the Government to unleash terror.





Citizen TV’s reporter, Steve Letoo, and a cameraman from NTV, were clobbered by GSU officers and their equipments confiscated.





The cops who had orders from above were operating with impunity.





