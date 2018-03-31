This is UHURU’s plea to the Judiciary that has backfired on him in light of MIGUNA MIGUNA’s debacle - He had balls

Saturday March 31, 2018

- President Uhuru Kenyatta has appealed to the Judiciary to cooperate with the Executive arm of Government and the Legislature for effective delivery of services to the people of Kenya.





In a statement to Kenyans, Uhuru also called on the Opposition to support the Government in achieving its development agenda.





“Whereas the three arms of Government, Executive, Legislature and Parliament, are independent, they ware also inter-dependent, serving the...



