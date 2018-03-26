This is the lucky guy who impregnated S3XY KTN news anchor, MICHELLE NGELE (PHOTO)

Monday, March 26, 2018 - S3xy KTN news anchor, Michelle Ngele, is pregnant and has been flaunting her growing baby bump on social media.





In her latest post on IG, the screen siren has unveiled the lucky man who put the bun in the oven.





The guy is known as Mr. Owen and happens to work at Standard Group as a producer.





They held a traditional wedding in May last year and it seems they haven’t taken long to grow their family.





She captioned the photo:





“Happy wife”





