There is a ‘Prophet’ using evil spirits and trapping people in Nakuru - LADY’s shocking Confession.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 15:18
Sunday, March 25, 2018 - This lady has narrated how she fell victim to a group of con-women led by a fake prophet who are using evil spirits to rob people.
If you are in Nakuru and someone stops you in the streets, please run for your dear life.
This lady has narrated how she fell victim of the cons.
It’s like that prophet is...
Page 1 2