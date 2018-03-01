The moment RAILA lost his cool and nearly beat up a GSU officer at JKIA over MIGUNA MIGUNA (VIDEO)

A video has merged showing a visibly angry Raila Odinga laying his hands on a police officer after a confrontation a JKIA.





This happened on Monday night when the NASA leader stormed the busy airport in a bid to secure the freedom of self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna.





Baba was frustrated after he was barred from leaving with the lawyer and nearly beat a police officer.





His efforts were futile and Miguna is still being held at JKIA as the Government ignores court orders to release him.





The Government even tried to deport him again but he successfully resisted despite being bundled into a Dubai bound Emirates Flight.





Watch the video below.





Baba hit a police officer at the airport. You resort to violence when you can’t trust your senses to guide you through an argument. pic.twitter.com/I4EYhcXUeX March 27, 2018