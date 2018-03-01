The Kikuyu MAN who stole Sh 137 million from his employer in Dubai arrested, where police found him proves he is a big fool.

Sunday, 25 March 2018 - A few weeks ago, a Kenyan man of Kikuyu origin, who was working as a security guard for a firm that transports cash in Dubai, made headlines after he stole Sh 137 million which was being transported to an ATM.





It’s alleged that he played tricks on his colleagues and made away with the cash.





Police in Dubai have finally arrested the Kenyan man after engaging them in cat and mouse games.





The fool was arrested at an apartment that he shared with other Africans.





Part of the money he had stolen was recovered.





He told police that he gave the other money to a friend who has gone missing.





He is...



