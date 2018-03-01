The famous playboy, WAZIR CHACHA, wanted to have S3X with Ex-Senator JOY GWENDO, See texts of him seducing her.

...former Nominated Senator.





He wanted to open her servers.





Here’s a conversation between Wazir Chacha and Joy Gwendo.





However, things didn’t end well.





Hapa Wazir Chacha aligonga ukuta.





Read the conversation.





Wazir: Hallo Mheshimiwa





Joy: who is this?





Wazir: Wazir Chacha…Former Executive Assistant to Hon Waiguru…we met in a conference.





Joy: Oh, I don’t remember but nevertheless. Sema.





Wazir: How is life? Well I’m just checking on my crush (Joy Adhiambo).





Joy: Crush? I barely know you, anyway am good. Have a blessed week.





Wazir: Mmh…yeah secret admirer…but it’s long, or if you don’t mind I can refresh your memory…





