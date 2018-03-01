Tharaka Nithi Governor destroys MIKE SONKO badly, ‘SONKO leave Mt Kenya leaders alone and shut your big mouth (VIDEO).

- Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki, has attacked Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, over his recent remarks that Mt Kenya leaders are meeting at night to plot William Ruto’s downfall.





Njuki told Sonko to shut his mouth and concentrate on making the lives of Nairobians better instead of running up and down spreading rumours.





Njuki confirmed that Mt Kenya leaders are having night meetings and told Sonko to mind his own business.





Watch video.



