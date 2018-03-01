Taka taka, ghasia wewe, NASA supporters turn against RAILA after he tweeted he was at JKIA to help MIGUNA.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News 03:49
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - NASA supporters no longer trust Raila Odinga after his handshake with Uhuru Kenyatta.
They feel betrayed by the man they loved and respected.
Raila received a backlash from NASA supporters after he tweeted that he was at JKIA to help troubled Miguna.
They condemned the old mzee calling him a traitor and selfish leader who can never be trusted .
Here is....
Page 1 2