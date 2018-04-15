Supermarket Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – CARREFOUR

Vacant Position:

Maintenance Manager

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Retail

Our client, MAJID AL FUTTAIM CARREFOUR, is the largest franchisee of French giant retail group CARREFOUR, 2nd retailer across the world.

The Middle East based group is currently operating more than 140 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets in 15 countries, with more than 25 000 employees from 70 nationalities.

They are seeking to recruit a Maintenance Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Ensure that store equipments are fully operational at all times.

· Organizes adequate and timely maintenance for all equipment

· Anticipate technical risks by preventive maintenance plan

· Maintain relevant documentation for store assets

· Optimize the utilities consumption.

· Advise store management team on equipment selection

· Contacting service providers and contractors

Qualifications and Experience

· Minimum of a Degree with one technical specialty (Electricity, cold systems etc)

· Minimum 4 years’ experience in a similar field

· Costs saving oriented

· Flexibility and sense of urgency

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online on or before 15th April 2018.

Job Vacancy: Security Manager

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Retail

They are seeking to recruit a Security Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Responsible for the implementation, training and coordination of all loss prevention best practices

· Conduct loss prevention assessments/investigations to ensure compliance with Company processes and legal requirements

· Ensure the physical security of the building and Company assets

· Train all store associates and managers on company Loss Prevention programs to ensure compliance

· Conduct ongoing MES training, ensures timely completion of certification programs; assist with all new-hire training and in-depth training for specialized positions.

· Conduct thorough analysis of daily, weekly and monthly exception reports to identify areas of opportunity

· Research and respond to cash over/short reporting

· Assist the Store Manager to facilitate the annual inventory process

· Ensure regular review of operational processes for compliance – Transfers, Claims, RTVs and Known Loss Reporting

· Ensure compliance with physical building security: complete monthly alarm tests, partner with Assistant Store LP to resolve alarm and CCTV issues, respond to after-hours alarm calls as needed, ensure store alarm system call list is up-to-date, ensure any key or safe combination changes occur upon changes in management

Qualifications and Experience

· Degree in Criminology

· 5-7 years of Loss Prevention experience or related retail experience

· Successfully pass comprehensive criminal background

· Flexible availability – including nights, weekend, and holidays

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online on or before 15th April 2018.