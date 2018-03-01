Stop this bullshit! KHALWALWE tells State as he produces MIGUNA MIGUNA’s ID to prove he is Kenyan.

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - Former Ikholomani MP, Bonny Khalwalwe, wants the State to stop cheap theatrics and allow Miguna back into the Country.

The self-proclaimed NRM leader has been holed up in a toilet at JKIA where he was thrown into after he refused to be deported to Dubai.

Khalwale shared a photo of Miguna’s ID and told the State to stop nonsense.

