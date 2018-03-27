State House officer praises GSU for clobbering journalists covering MIGUNA’s woes at JKIA - Job well done.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - State House Director for Digital and Diaspora Communications, Dennis Itumbi, has taken to social media to salute police officers who clobbered journalists covering Miguna’s woes at JKIA on Monday night.





The ugly stand-off saw Miguna being forcefully bundled into an Emirates plane destined for Dubai but he successfully resisted being deported again.





It is at this point that GSU officers pounced on…



