Standard Group Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services, as well as outdoor advertising. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key in­fluence in matters of national and international interest.





Our various media platforms include: The Standard newspaper, KTN, KTN News, Radio Maisha, The Nairobian weekly newspaper, Think Outdoor (billboard advertising) and Standard Digital. As part of strengthening our operations, we are looking for smart, creative and ambitious individuals to join our Digital team in the following capacities;

Business Executives

Job Description

Overall Purpose of the Job

The incumbents will be responsible for generating revenue for the Group through servicing existing and recruiting new clients.

Responsibilities

· Achieving set annual and monthly targets for different platforms across Standard Group PLC.

· To follow systems and standards desired to deliver highest customer service to clients.

· Liaise with Credit control and clients regarding payment terms and debt collection while maintaining collection timelines.

· Work with creativity and under minimum supervision.

· Maintain close and effective contact with clients and ensure customer satisfaction.

· Attend regular sales review meetings for updates and feedback.

· To support, maintain and grow business contacts with both the existing and potential advertising clients and agencies.

· Develop strategy to increase sales volumes and market share.

Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelor’s degree in Business, Communication or a related field from a recognized institution.

· Marketing Society of Kenya, Chartered Institute of Management Professional Qualification or its equivalent from a recognized institution

· Two (2) years relevant experience in media sales

Skills and Other Attributes

· Good interpersonal skills

· Excellent written and communication skills

· Team player





E-Business Development Manager

Job Description

Responsibilities

E-Business Development Manager Reporting to the GM-Digital, The Online Business Manager will be responsible for the following;

· Creating new businesses for the Group’s Digital Business in line with the Groups ambition to grow revenue through e-business.

· Developing innovative products and services by identifying and implementing new online businesses.

· Revenue optimisation, monitoring and reporting on existing e-business revenue lines.

· Ensuring quality controls on our e-business products and services are customer focused. Reviewing the departmental ‑ nancial, budgetary and production goals and making necessary adjustments to always be on track.

· Manage customer care operations for Digital; planning, operationalising and weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual, reporting to the management against plans as required;

· Driving e-commerce traffic, social media presence using modern tools and techniques; monitor and analyse using appropriate analytic tools and report on traffic on e-commerce platforms;

· Budget preparation for Digital Business Development department and relevant operations. Managing the said budget and cost optimisation;

· Leading, directing, motivating and mentoring the e-business team. Enhancing innovative culture and creating conducive work environment to deliver on their day to day operations

Qualification And Skills

· At least 6 years’ experience in the digital space, 3 of which in a managerial position

· Experience in business development is a clear advantage

· Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Information Systems, business or a relevant field from a recognized institution

· Knowledge of a discipline/function e.g. production, finance, sales, training etc.

· An in-depth understanding of the digital space, Google technologies, digital advertising.

· Use of modern analytic tools to increase traffic and social media presence.





Data scientist

Job Description

Responsibilities

Data Scientist Reporting to the Technical and Analytics Manager, the Data Scientist will be responsible for the following;

· Fuse consumer data (analytics) from Standard Digital and third-party platforms, user behaviour and advertising data into actionable recommendation and tools.

· Provide Editorial, Video Production, Social Media, Sales, e-Business and Product development team with actionable insights that will help them to effectively target, engage, and monetize content and customers.

· Gather, organize and “wrangle” large datasets so as to get actionable insights from them.

· Process unstructured data into a form suitable for analysis, utilizing custom applications in order to perform necessary statistical analysis.

· Collaborate with Web Developers to leverage web and mobile platform performance and audience analyses to maximize monetization opportunities and ROI.

· Establish a segmentation framework to benchmark and monitor user engagement across a variety of user groups. Apply statistical clustering methodologies to relevant user behaviour and monetization data to identify actionable user segments and provide insights and recommendations to improve user experience

· Assist in the on-going implementation and optimization of business and revenue analytics and behavioural tools and services in conjunction with Web Developers, Editorial, e-business, social media and video teams which includes providing instrumentation requirements, product integration and data collection against programming optimization tools.

· Enhance and leverage content categorization and taxonomy, as well as monetization related data tools to improve content ROI, including identification of strong content and/or audience sales opportunities.

· Apply statistical expertise to study correlations between platforms, audience segments, topics and monetization metrics in order to deliver highly effective user experiences for consumers, advertisers, and affiliates.

· Develop custom metrics, data related tools and alerts to support editorial and product decision processes.

· Identify key data that’s important to track, and work with Web developers to access it through the APIs available.

· Support business decisions with ad hoc analysis as needed. • Research current trends in the industry and utilizes up-to-date technology and analytical skills to support their assigned project

· Prepare technical reports, presentations, and status briefings to communicate status and results of analysis.

Required Experience:

· At least 3 years’ experience working in analytics or data mining, digital marketing or quantitative consulting roles with focus on analysis of large data-sets. Experience with web reporting technologies, app reporting tools, Social Media, SEO analytics and APIs.

Qualifications And Skills:

· A degree in Applied Statistics, Computer Science, Applied Mathematics or related quantitative field from a recognized institution.

· Demonstrated experience building statistical models, lookalike models, and turning data into information.

· Strong knowledge of and experience with classic and new/emerging business intelligence methodologies, data manipulation, database creation, population, maintenance retrieval.

· Experience with, or knowledge of, data visualization and advanced Microsoft Excel remote data access skills.

· Passionate about interpreting data into recommendations and insights with the ability to clearly translate complex information to all layers of the organization.

· Agile & Nimble analytical data junkie who is excited about interpreting data all of the time and learning about what it means and how we can use the info in a news environment.

How to Apply

If you possess the above qualifications and the drive to meet the challenge, visit our website www.standardmedia.co.ke/recruitment to browse through the current openings/vacancies and apply not later than 31st March, 2018 Please note that ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted.