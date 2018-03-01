Slay Queen who was in the same flight with MIGUNA shares exclusive VIDEO, this is what exactly happened when he arrived.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Videos 03:46
A slay queen who shared the same flight with Miguna Miguna on his way back home claims that the self-proclaimed NRM General deserves to be deported.
She shared the video saying,
‘I was so privileged to use the same flight with miguna from Dubai but I now know this guy has a problem. We queue at the immigration, everyone gives their Kenyan passport for entry stamp but he refuses to give his .It was simple give your passport (if he had one),get a stamp and leave. So why would he not be deported??’
Watch Miguna confronting immigration officers and calling them idiots.
