Slay Queen who was in the same flight with MIGUNA shares exclusive VIDEO, this is what exactly happened when he arrived.

Tuesday, 27 March 2018 - A  slay queen who shared the same flight with Miguna Miguna on his way back home claims that the self-proclaimed NRM General deserves to be deported.

She shared the video saying,

I was so privileged to use the same flight with miguna from Dubai but I now know this guy has a problem. We queue at the immigration, everyone gives their Kenyan passport for entry stamp but he refuses to give his .It was simple give your passport (if he had one),get a stamp and leave. So why would he not be deported??’


Watch Miguna confronting immigration officers and calling them idiots.

