SHOCK on Billionaire JIMI WANJIGI as GSU officer hits him on the head while trying to meet MIGUNA at JKIA (VIDEO).

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

- City billionaire and NASA financier, Jimi Wanjigi, was assaulted by a GSU officer when he tried to force himself into the Immigration Department at JKIA where Miguna was being held.





A video of Jimi Wanjigi confronting other cops telling them to allow him to identify the cop who hit him on the head is going rounds on social media.





Wanjigi claims that the GSU officer who assaulted him is the same guy who unleashed terror on journalists.





Here’s a video of Wanjigi crying like a baby after he was assaulted by the GSU officer.



