SHOCK on BABU OWINO, See what happened to him when he tried to go to JKIA to see MIGUNA (PHOTOs).

, , , , , , 04:49


Wednesday, 28 March 2018 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, got the shock of his life when he tried to access JKIA to see self proclaimed NRM General, Miguna Miguna.

Babu Owino met a contingent of GSU officers who chased him away like a dog.

Babu shared the photos saying,

‘Today I went to be in solidarity with Miguna Miguna and was denied access,Gsu deployed to chase me from the airport which is in my constituency. I fear nothing. Kenya has...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno