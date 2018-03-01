SHOCK on BABU OWINO, See what happened to him when he tried to go to JKIA to see MIGUNA (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos, Politics 04:49
Wednesday, 28 March 2018 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, got the shock of his life when he tried to access JKIA to see self proclaimed NRM General, Miguna Miguna.
Babu Owino met a contingent of GSU officers who chased him away like a dog.
Babu shared the photos saying,
‘Today I went to be in solidarity with Miguna Miguna and was denied access,Gsu deployed to chase me from the airport which is in my constituency. I fear nothing. Kenya has...
