See who was spotted giving RAILA a briefcase full of money at Serena Hotel, the old mzee is a greedy vampire.

- Former Prime Minister and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has turned into a ‘political businessman’ who has been trading the lives of his supporters for his selfish gains.





Raila has been accused of enriching himself by creating political chaos while pretending that he is fighting for the rights of his people.





There’s word going round that ‘Baba’ was spotted receiving a briefcase full of money last Friday at Serena.





He was given the money by....



